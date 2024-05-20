Order flow volume bars indicator
Simon Crowther:
Hi
Does anyone know of an order flow volume indicator for MT4 that shows the buyers and sellers within each bar like this one for Ninjatrader?
You could get one by adding some variables to https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14125
ClusterBox - vertical cross-section of the market
- www.mql5.com
For each candlestick of any timeframe there is a corresponding amount of ticks that formed it. On Forex charts this trait is displayed as Volume, although it has no direct relation to the real trade volumes. However, the tick volume data can be in the same way as the real volume data. The information about the ticks that came before the...
thank
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Hi
Does anyone know of an order flow volume indicator for MT4 that shows the buyers and sellers within each bar like this one for Ninjatrader?