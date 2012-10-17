why the ticket lost?

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I open the account at liteforex.com,why the ticket lost?

 

 
codeidea:

I open the account at liteforex.com,why the ticket lost?

You meant the candle is missing from 30 Dec to 11 Oct ?. You need to download the data/refresh the chart.

On MT click "tools" menu > select "options" and select chart tab, and set "Max bars in chart" to unlimited. Then right click chart and select refresh, if that does not work, go back to 1 minute TF and carefully scroll back to the right/to historical data, if that does not works go up to 1 month TF and carefully scroll back to the right/to historical data.

If that does not works ask the broker, see Alexx explanation in here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028#comment_216915 

MT5 Data
MT5 Data
  • www.mql5.com
But my M1 data only goes back a few months, whereas other timeframes go back many more and even years.
 
codeidea:

I open the account at liteforex.com,why the ticket lost?

 

Try it: Right click->Refresh and wait some minutes.

If no better result, ask your broker.

 
VincentX:

Try it: Right click->Refresh and wait some minutes.

If no better result, ask your broker.

after [refresh] it is ok, thanks!
 
codeidea:
after [refresh] it is ok, thanks!

You're welcome
 
pls use checker:  Candles Checker for Forex
Trading Utility Candles Checker for Forex
Trading Utility Candles Checker for Forex
  • 26.00 USD
  • Jinsong Zhang
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Sometimes we see doubtful gaps on charts. There are some events cause it happen: Holidays; Important events; Bad history data This script help user easy to check Candles' gaps in last 2 years. It...
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