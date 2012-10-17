why the ticket lost?
I open the account at liteforex.com,why the ticket lost?
You meant the candle is missing from 30 Dec to 11 Oct ?. You need to download the data/refresh the chart.
On MT click "tools" menu > select "options" and select chart tab, and set "Max bars in chart" to unlimited. Then right click chart and select refresh, if that does not work, go back to 1 minute TF and carefully scroll back to the right/to historical data, if that does not works go up to 1 month TF and carefully scroll back to the right/to historical data.
If that does not works ask the broker, see Alexx explanation in here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028#comment_216915
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I open the account at liteforex.com,why the ticket lost?
Try it: Right click->Refresh and wait some minutes.
If no better result, ask your broker.
Try it: Right click->Refresh and wait some minutes.
If no better result, ask your broker.
after [refresh] it is ok, thanks!
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I open the account at liteforex.com,why the ticket lost?