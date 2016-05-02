How do I draw MACD in the sub windows from code (MQL4) - page 2
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is there a search function on the forum? i couldn't find it
https://docs.mql4.com/chart_operations
Is there a way to Close a sub window?
I am calling MACD from my indicator, and when I remove the MACD indicator, it will remove my indicator too.
I need my indicator to be running, just remove the MACD indicator or remove the sub window
Totally unclear, what is your problem finally ?
In my chart, I wanted to press "w" to launch MACD in a sub window.
And then press "w" again to close the subwindow.
I have an indicator, called "Lines", launching the MACD indicator; in meta editor, there's mq4 code files for MACD.
Problem
1) subwindow is created from the start; I want to launch the subwindow when "w" is pressed
2) when I hit "w", it will remove the subwindow with the MACD, and my indicator "Lines" - it should only remove the subwindow and leave my indicator "Lines" alone.
Only if you hard code the entire indicator into your expert.
It is still a mystery to me why you want.
Only if you hard code the entire indicator into your expert.
It is still a mystery to me why you want.
I have the entire MACD code in my indicator.
problem:
it will launch subwindow immediately instead of when i call it
when i remove the MACD in my indicator, it removes my indicator as well
a quick check if there's MACD divergence
Visual check or code wise ?
Those are two different things.
Visual check or code wise ?
Those are two different things.
visual check
yea so you can call the indicator from the expert but it will not be visible on your chart.
if you want to, it is possible but you have to incorporate the indicator into the ea itself this means you are not calling the indicator anymore,
but you hard code it's visual output into the ea itself, which is a lot of work to do.
So it's your decision you either load and remove it manually or take the time to code it.
yea so you can call the indicator from the expert but it will not be visible on your chart.
if you want to, it is possible but you have to incorporate the indicator into the ea itself this means you are not calling the indicator anymore,
but you hard code it's visual output into the ea itself, which is a lot of work to do.
So it's your decision you either load and remove it manually or take the time to code it.
i want to integrate it, do u know how to create a subwindow and close one on demand?