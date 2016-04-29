How do I extract the values from a custom indicator? - How do I know I can pull values

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Hey folks,

I came across this one indicator called Volume Explosion...

How do I find out if I can extract the values from it into an EA?

Does the mq4 file need to have buffers?

I have tried the following with no luck?

      //VolumeExplosion1=iCustom(NULL,0,"Volume Explosion",150,"S",30,"DZ",15,"EP",15,"TP",0,0);
      //VolumeExplosion1=iCustom(NULL,0,"Volume Explosion",0,0);

      //VolumeExplosion1=iCustom(NULL,0,"Volume Explosion","Value1",0,0);


Maybe the indi can't let you pull the values?

Any help appreciated?

Thanks,


BBsufer

Files:
Volume_Explosion.mq4  8 kb
 
If at least you would have posted the indicator.
 
Alain Verleyen:
If at least you would have posted the indicator.

Morning Alain,

That makes sense...so in the moment didn't realise the obvious.

Kind thanks,

 

I managed to get it working...the code snippet was correct but my understanding was wrong of the two first buffer values. Seems to be working now.


Thanks for the right direction Marco.

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