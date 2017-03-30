Trading Stories & Facts
Purpose of Starting this section means to ad knowledgeable stories and facts which can help peoples and material will be more worthy when it have only related to Trading Business. You can also ad some useful Images, Video links like interviews of successful traders and trading analyst interview etc.
- Give me answer all code guru (masters)
- Hedging Martingale.
- Dynamic RSI !!!!
Do you know Andrew Carlssin , the alleged time-traveler? if you don't, please search on the net to know more !
1. All Brokers Are Not Equal
Oh yea, you will find a lot of dishonest brokers.
2. The Best Strategies Are Simple Strategies
In my case it is true, I've tried a lot of sophisticated things, but strategy that works is simple and was developed by myself.
3. Overtrading Is a Recipe for Failure
Of course, over trading is when you don't have a trading strategy, otherwise you would have wasted for the next opportunity.
4. 95% Of Forex Traders Lose Their Investments In The First 6 Months
Probably even more than that
5. Successful Traders Compound Small Gains
It seems better to fix your profits as fast as possible rather than wait for a huge move that might never occur.
6. Banks Control the Foreign Exchange Market
Yep these guys control it and manipulate it as well
7. The Highest Profits Are not in the Majors
Although everyone trade major pairs, the highest profits might be in crosses or minor pairs.... thats works for me
8. Half of the Global Forex Market is traded in two countries
Guess what countries
9. Discipline Is a Trader’s Most Important Attribute
Complete truth!!!
10. Forex Is the Biggest Market
Forex Exchange by Countries
Here is the statistics:
- United Kingdom 37%
- United States 18%
- Japan 6%
- Switzerland 5%
- Singapore 5%
- Hong Kong 5%
- Australia 4%
- France 3%
- Denmark 2%
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register