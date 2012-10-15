Automated Trading Championship 2012: Only Two Members of the Previous TOP-10 Remain
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The second week is over. However, real Championship leaders are not determined yet. In the meantime, spectators actively make their numerous forecasts immediately turning their attention to the new members of the first TOP-10.
It is impossible to speculate on the future winners at this early stage, but everyone can subscribe to the Signals of any participant and try a new service on a demo account. This experience will be useful not only to you but also to the Championship Organizers.
Only two members of the first week's TOP-10 have remained among the leaders after 5 trading days. They are Crucian and SAFF occupying 8th and 10th places respectively.
Read the full article on the Championship's website - Second Week: Only Two Members of the Previous TOP-10 Remain.