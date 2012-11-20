Second-TimeFrame - New Update

Second-TimeFrame

Indicator with second-timeframe in a separate window with separator line.

Very useful for day traders to analyze the quick motion.

Input parameters:

  • TimeFrame - used time frame:
    S1   - one candle contains 1 second (max. 60 candle/sec);
    S2   - one candle contains 2 second (max. 30 candle/sec);
    S3   - one candle contains 3 second (max. 20 candle/sec);
    S4   - one candle contains 4 second (max. 15 candle/sec);
    S5   - one candle contains 5 second (max. 12 candle/sec);
    S6   - one candle contains 6 second (max. 10 candle/sec);
    S10 - one candle contains 10 second (max. 6 candle/sec);
    S12 - one candle contains 12 second (max. 5 candle/sec);
    S15 - one candle contains 15 second (max. 4 candle/sec);
    S20 - one candle contains 20 second (max. 3 candle/sec);
    S30 - one candle contains 30 second (max. 2 candle/sec).

  • SeparatorStyle - style of separator lines:

    STYLE_SOLID - solid line;
    STYLE_DASH  - broken line;
    STYLE_DOT - dotted line;
    STYLE_DASHDOT - dash-dot line;
    STYLE_DASHDOTDOT - dash-two points line.

  • SeparatorColor - color of separator lines.

Use Precise time scale (Tools\Options\Charts\Precise time scale -> checked) for correct position of the separator line.

Buffer Index:

0 - OpenBuffer
1 - HighBuffer
2 - LowBuffer
3 - CloseBuffer
4 - ColorBuffer
5 - TimeBuffer - correct time for candlesticks

Versions:

1.10: Indicator buffer 5 for correct TimeBuffer
1.00: Initial release

It's a micro-timeframe indicator.
 

How to run the demo?

I cannot attach it to chart - it gives only Cancel/Reset options. 

 
graziani:

How to run the demo?

I cannot attach it to chart - it gives only Cancel/Reset options. 

Run it in backtester.
 
unable to attache it to chat
 

It works on strategy tester.

Check the attached file.

 

Files:
s.png  78 kb
 
gbemitte:
unable to attache it to chat
Demo version always works only in strategy tester.
 
Please read the article " How to test a program before buying it from MQL5 market" (https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586)
how its work?
 
kelvin.abfx:
how its work?

Draw micro-timeframe chart into a subwindow. You can analyze the deep of candle.

You can check it in demo mode on market: Second-TimeFrame

For testing please read the article: How to test a program before buying it from MQL5 market

