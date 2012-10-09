hi; is there solution for select "alert" to play @ indicator ,Among the few of it ; and we can change it from wizard and it is no Necessary to chang it from the source of mql5 file.
hi;
for complete what i mean:
i want to select one of this :
PlaySound("alert.wav");
// PlaySound("SysAlert1.wav");
// PlaySound("sam+.wav");
whiteout change in main mql5.
just with select it from properties from chart." when indicator is on chart:
thanks.
you can make it as enum.
hi;
thanks for your help, i use it like this:
..... enum Alert_Selection { matrixrevolution, SysAlert1, samsam, }; ,,,,,, input Alert_Selection Alert_Play=SysAlert1; ......... void OnInit() { ..... } ... void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ........ } int OnCalculate( { ........ PlaySound("Alert_Play.wav"); ........ }
and there is no error, but there is no sound.
what is the problem?
thanks again.
Hi TIMisthebest,
I edit your codes using SRC button. Next time use SRC button to post the codes.
Hi TIMisthebest,
I edit your codes using SRC button. Next time use SRC button to post the codes.
hi;
thanks @ i do like that.
hi;
this is the indicator , i attached it ;
would you check it ?
thanks
hi;
& here it is:
#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)" #property link "http://www.jnrtrading.co.uk" //---- indicator version number #property version "1.00" //---- drawing the indicator in the main window #property indicator_chart_window //----two buffers are used for calculation of drawing of the indicator #property indicator_buffers 2 //---- only two plots are used #property indicator_plots 2 //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Parameters of drawing the bearish indicator | //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- drawing the indicator 1 as a symbol #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW //---- red color is used for the indicator bearish line #property indicator_color1 Red //---- thickness of line of the indicator 1 is equal to 4 #property indicator_width1 4 //---- displaying the bearish label of the indicator line #property indicator_label1 "MA-Crossover_Alert Sell" //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Bullish indicator drawing parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- drawing the indicator 2 as a line #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW //---- lime color is used as the color of the bullish indicator line #property indicator_color2 Lime //---- thickness of the indicator line 2 is equal to 4 #property indicator_width2 4 //---- displaying of the bullish label of the indicator #property indicator_label2 "MA-Crossover_Alert Buy" //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Declaration of enumerations | //+----------------------------------------------+ enum Smooth_Method { MODE_SMA_, //SMA MODE_EMA_, //EMA MODE_SMMA_, //SMMA MODE_LWMA_, //LWMA MODE_LSMA_ //LSMA }; enum Alert_Selection { matrixrevolution, SysAlert1, samsam, }; //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Declaration of constants | //+----------------------------------------------+ #define RESET 0 // the constant for getting the command for the indicator recalculation back to the terminal //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Alert_Selection Alert_Play=SysAlert1; input Smooth_Method FastMA_Mode=MODE_EMA_; //Smoothing method for fast moving input uint FastMA_Period=5; //Period of averaging for fast moving input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FastPriceMode=PRICE_CLOSE;//Price for fast moving input Smooth_Method SlowMA_Mode=MODE_EMA_; //Smoothing method for slow moving input uint SlowMA_Period=20; //Period of averaging for slow moving input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowPriceMode=PRICE_CLOSE;//Price for slow moving extern bool SoundON=true; //Alert extern bool EmailON=true;//false; //Email input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- declaration of dynamic arrays that // will be used as indicator buffers double SellBuffer[]; double BuyBuffer[]; //---- uint counter=0; bool flagval1 = false; bool flagval2 = false; //----Declaration of variables for storing the indicators handles int FaMA_Handle,SlMA_Handle; //---- declaration of the integer variables for the start of data calculation int StartBars; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //---- initialization of variables of the start of data calculation StartBars=int(MathMax(FastMA_Period,SlowMA_Period)+3+9); //---- obtaining the indicators handles if(FastMA_Mode!=MODE_LSMA_) { FaMA_Handle=iMA(NULL,0,FastMA_Period,0,ENUM_MA_METHOD(FastMA_Mode),FastPriceMode); if(FaMA_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)Print(" Failed to get handle of the FaMA indicator"); } if(SlowMA_Mode!=MODE_LSMA_) { SlMA_Handle=iMA(NULL,0,SlowMA_Period,0,ENUM_MA_METHOD(SlowMA_Mode),SlowPriceMode); if(SlMA_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)Print(" Failed to get handle of the SlMA indicator"); } //---- set dynamic array as an indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,SellBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //---- shifting the start of drawing of the indicator 1 PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartBars); //---- indicator symbol PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,234); //---- setting the indicator values that won't be visible on a chart PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); //---- indexing elements in the buffer as in timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(SellBuffer,true); //---- set dynamic array as an indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(1,BuyBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //---- shifting the start of drawing of the indicator 2 PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,StartBars); //---- indicator symbol PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,233); //---- setting the indicator values that won't be visible on a chart PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); //---- indexing elements in the buffer as in timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(BuyBuffer,true); //---- Setting the format of accuracy of displaying the indicator IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //---- name for the data window and the label for sub-windows string short_name="MA-Crossover_Alert"; IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name); //---- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---- //---- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //---- checking the number of bars to be enough for the calculation if(rates_total<StartBars) return(RESET); if(FastMA_Mode!=MODE_LSMA_&&BarsCalculated(FaMA_Handle)<rates_total) return(RESET); if(SlowMA_Mode!=MODE_LSMA_&&BarsCalculated(SlMA_Handle)<rates_total) return(RESET); //---- declaration of local variables int limit,count; double fastMAnow,slowMAnow,fastMAprevious,slowMAprevious,Range,AvgRange,MA[],Ask,Bid; string text,sAsk,sBid,sPeriod; //---- calculations of the necessary amount of data to be copied //---- and the 'limit' starting index for the bars recalculation loop if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0)// checking for the first start of the indicator calculation { limit=rates_total-StartBars; // starting index for calculation of all bars } else { limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; // starting index for calculation of new bars } //---- indexing elements in arrays as time series ArraySetAsSeries(open,true); ArraySetAsSeries(high,true); ArraySetAsSeries(low,true); ArraySetAsSeries(close,true); ArraySetAsSeries(MA,true); //---- main loop of the indicator calculation for(int bar=limit; bar>=0; bar--) { count=bar; Range=0; AvgRange=0; for(count=bar;count<=bar+9;count++) AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(high[count]-low[count]); Range=AvgRange/10; if(FastMA_Mode==MODE_LSMA_) { fastMAnow=LSMA(open,high,low,close,FastMA_Period,FastPriceMode,bar); fastMAprevious=LSMA(open,high,low,close,FastMA_Period,FastPriceMode,bar+1); } else { //--- copy newly appeared data in the array if(CopyBuffer(FaMA_Handle,0,bar,2,MA)<=0) return(RESET); fastMAnow=MA[0]; fastMAprevious=MA[1]; } if(SlowMA_Mode==MODE_LSMA_) { slowMAnow=LSMA(open,high,low,close,SlowMA_Period,SlowPriceMode,bar); slowMAprevious=LSMA(open,high,low,close,SlowMA_Period,SlowPriceMode,bar+1); } else { //--- copy newly appeared data in the array if(CopyBuffer(SlMA_Handle,0,bar,2,MA)<=0) return(RESET); slowMAnow=MA[0]; slowMAprevious=MA[1]; } BuyBuffer[bar]=0.0; SellBuffer[bar]=0.0; if(fastMAnow>slowMAnow && fastMAprevious<slowMAprevious) { if(bar==1 && !flagval1) { flagval1=true; flagval2=false; } BuyBuffer[bar]=low[bar]-Range*0.75; } if(fastMAnow<slowMAnow && fastMAprevious>slowMAprevious) { if(bar==1&!flagval2) { flagval2=true; flagval1=false; } SellBuffer[bar]=high[bar]+Range*0.75; } } if(rates_total!=prev_calculated) counter=0; if(BuyBuffer[1]&&counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); Ask=close[0]; Bid=close[0]+spread[0]; sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); sPeriod=EnumToString(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) { // Alert("BUY signal at Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); // PlaySound("matrixrevolution.wav"); // PlaySound("SysAlert1.wav"); // PlaySound("samsam.wav"); PlaySound("Alert_Play.wav"); } if(EmailON) SendMail("BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } if(SellBuffer[1]&&counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); Ask=close[0]; Bid=close[0]+spread[0]; sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); sPeriod=EnumToString(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) { // Alert("SELL signal at Ask=",sAsk,"\n Bid=",sBid,"\n Date=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); // PlaySound("matrixrevolution.wav"); // PlaySound("SysAlert1.wav"); // PlaySound("samsam.wav"); PlaySound("Alert_Play.wav"); } if(EmailON) SendMail("SELL signal alert","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //---- return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LSMA with PriceMode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double LSMA ( const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], int Rperiod, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE prMode, int shift ) { //---- int i; double sum,pr; int length; double lengthvar; double tmp; double wt; length=Rperiod; sum=0; for(i=length; i>=1; i--) { lengthvar = length+1; lengthvar/= 3; tmp=0; switch(prMode) { case PRICE_CLOSE: pr= Close[length-i+shift];break; case PRICE_OPEN: pr = Open[length-i+shift];break; case PRICE_HIGH: pr = High[length-i+shift];break; case PRICE_LOW: pr=Low[length-i+shift];break; case PRICE_MEDIAN: pr=(High[length-i+shift]+Low[length-i+shift])/2;break; case PRICE_TYPICAL: pr=(High[length-i+shift]+Low[length-i+shift]+Close[length-i+shift])/3;break; case PRICE_WEIGHTED: pr=(High[length-i+shift]+Low[length-i+shift]+Close[length-i+shift]+Close[length-i+shift])/4;break; } tmp = ( i - lengthvar)*pr; sum+=tmp; } wt=sum*6/(length*(length+1)); //---- return(wt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi;
is there solution for select "alert" to play @ indicator ,Among the few of it ; like " input uint SlowMA_Period=20 " ; and we can change it from wizard
and it is no Necessary to chang it from the source of mql5 file.
thanks.