MetaTrader 4 for iPhone Updated
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We have implemented several changes into the MetaTrader 4 for iPhone mobile trading platform.
Firstly, support for background mode has been added to the new version of this popular application. This means that when the application is closed, it switches to the background mode saving the current operating state. The next launch of the application occurs immediately from where it was stopped.
Secondly, traffic usage has been greatly optimized, the list of servers is now downloaded much faster, allowing you to start working with the mobile terminal almost instantly.
The audio signal is now activated when receiving a push notification. If necessary, the signal can be disabled in the notification settings.
Download the new MetaTrader 4 for iPhone via App Store and try out all these new features. MetaTrader 4 for iPhone provides fully functional Forex trading and includes an efficient arsenal of the most critical technical analysis tools (30 technical indicators) allowing ease of use in everyday trading activities.
PS: The special iPad version of MetaTrader 4 will be released soon. So, follow the news – our development of mobile applications never stops!
Download MetaTrader 4 for iPhone