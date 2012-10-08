Can't use EA I downloaded
1274471:What do you mean try to run it with "enter"? Do you try to attach EA to chart or modfy? Please note demo EA only can use for backtesting only in strategy tester. If I see on last picture, the mesage tell you that *mq5 file not found. Of course because you can only download ex5 file from market.
Hi guys,
I want to download the demo of an expert advisor, and I get these messages in MT5, telling me that the download was successful:
And I can see the EA it in the navigator,
But when I try to run it with "enter", I get this error:
It says the file is not found and shows a different location than the one on the previous messages. I've copied the file from one of the locations to the other, so it's now in both, but it can't be run.
What could the problem be?
Thank you.
achidayat:OK, I get it. Thanks for the answer!
What do you mean try to run it with "enter"? Do you try to attach EA to chart or modfy? Please note demo EA only can use for backtesting only in strategy tester. If I see on last picture, the mesage tell you that *mq5 file not found. Of course because you can only download ex5 file from market.
What do you mean try to run it with "enter"? Do you try to attach EA to chart or modfy? Please note demo EA only can use for backtesting only in strategy tester. If I see on last picture, the mesage tell you that *mq5 file not found. Of course because you can only download ex5 file from market.
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Hi guys,
I want to download the demo of an expert advisor, and I get these messages in MT5, telling me that the download was successful:
And I can see the EA it in the navigator,
But when I try to run it with "enter", I get this error:
It says the file is not found and shows a different location than the one on the previous messages. I've copied the file from one of the locations to the other, so it's now in both, but it can't be run.
What could the problem be?
Thank you.