What are all values of Order Type?

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It's said that OrderType has the following values:

Order Types

But I find there will be value 6, what does it mean? And will there be any more values hidden?

 
Amy Liu:

It's said that OrderType has the following values:


But I find there will be value 6, what does it mean? And will there be any more values hidden?

6 is deposit/withdrawal (change in Balance, undocumented). I don't think there is other value.
 
Amy Liu:

It's said that OrderType has the following values:


But I find there will be value 6, what does it mean? And will there be any more values hidden?

OP_BUY         0 Buy operation
OP_SELL        1 Sell operation
OP_BUYLIMIT    2 Buy limit pending order
OP_SELLLIMIT   3 Sell limit pending order
OP_BUYSTOP     4 Buy stop pending order
OP_SELLSTOP    5 Sell stop pending order
#define OP_BALANCE   6
 
Alain Verleyen:
6 is deposit/withdrawal (change in Balance, undocumented). I don't think there is other value.
Thank you. :)
 
Jose Miguel Soriano:
OP_BUY         0 Buy operation
OP_SELL        1 Sell operation
OP_BUYLIMIT    2 Buy limit pending order
OP_SELLLIMIT   3 Sell limit pending order
OP_BUYSTOP     4 Buy stop pending order
OP_SELLSTOP    5 Sell stop pending order
#define OP_BALANCE   6
Good idea.
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