What are all values of Order Type?
Amy Liu:6 is deposit/withdrawal (change in Balance, undocumented). I don't think there is other value.
It's said that OrderType has the following values:
But I find there will be value 6, what does it mean? And will there be any more values hidden?
Amy Liu:
It's said that OrderType has the following values:
But I find there will be value 6, what does it mean? And will there be any more values hidden?
OP_BUY 0 Buy operation
OP_SELL 1 Sell operation
OP_BUYLIMIT 2 Buy limit pending order
OP_SELLLIMIT 3 Sell limit pending order
OP_BUYSTOP 4 Buy stop pending order
OP_SELLSTOP 5 Sell stop pending order
#define OP_BALANCE 6
Alain Verleyen:Thank you. :)
6 is deposit/withdrawal (change in Balance, undocumented). I don't think there is other value.
6 is deposit/withdrawal (change in Balance, undocumented). I don't think there is other value.
Jose Miguel Soriano:Good idea.
OP_BUY 0 Buy operation
OP_SELL 1 Sell operation
OP_BUYLIMIT 2 Buy limit pending order
OP_SELLLIMIT 3 Sell limit pending order
OP_BUYSTOP 4 Buy stop pending order
OP_SELLSTOP 5 Sell stop pending order
#define OP_BALANCE 6
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It's said that OrderType has the following values:
But I find there will be value 6, what does it mean? And will there be any more values hidden?