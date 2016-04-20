Buying or Selling at the 00 levels.
ForexTrader17:
How would I code something like if bid is at 1.1756 then I want to put a buy limit at next 00 level below it or at 1.1700. Same or sell. If market at say 1.1756 then I want to place sell limit at closest above 00 level or 1.1800 for example. Is there a built in function that does something similar?
Thank you.
Yes
NormalizeDouble(value,3)Depending on Digits of course.
I guess he rather asked for rounding. MathRound() will help him.
Doerk Hilger:How does that handle double ? example>?
I guess he rather asked for rounding. MathRound() will help him.
I guess he rather asked for rounding. MathRound() will help him.
You can do it with MathMod(), with MathRound() as well as with MathFloor() or simply (int), whereby the last ones need a multiplication based on the amount of the (unwanted) digits upfront.
Untested example for Forex:
double roundbelow = Bid -MathMod(Bid,1);
double roundabove = Bid+1 -MathMod(Bid,1);
And with MathRound():
double closestround=((double)MathRound(Bid*10)/10.0);
double nexthigherround=((double)MathRound(((Bid)*10)+1)/10.0);
double nextlowerround=((double)MathRound(((Bid)*10)-1)/10.0);
//Untested example for Forex: double roundbelow = Bid -MathMod(Bid,1); double roundabove = Bid+1 -MathMod(Bid,1); //And with MathRound(): double closestround=((double)MathRound(Bid*10)/10.0); double nexthigherround=((double)MathRound(((Bid)*10)+1)/10.0); double nextlowerround=((double)MathRound(((Bid)*10)-1)/10.0); Print("roundbelow ",roundbelow); Print("roundabove ",roundabove); Print("closestround ",closestround); Print("nexthigherround ",nexthigherround); Print("nextlowerround ",nextlowerround);
No need to overcomplicate :
double BID=1.1756; double nexthigherround=MathCeil(BID*100)/100.0; double nextlowerround=MathFloor(BID*100)/100.0;
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How would I code something like if bid is at 1.1756 then I want to put a buy limit at next 00 level below it or at 1.1700. Same or sell. If market at say 1.1756 then I want to place sell limit at closest above 00 level or 1.1800 for example. Is there a built in function that does something similar?
Thank you.