Indicate a new bar

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I wounder how to indicate when a new bar sees the light of day.
Primarily I worry about performance. On some Symbols I saw ticks every 20 ms. Not so much time to react.

One idea is rates.tick_volume

Mqlrates rates[1];

OnInit()
    {
    if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,rates) < 1)
       if(rates[0].tick_volume == 1)
          {
          ... deal with new bar ...
          }

Another idea could be the check wether the number of bars has been incremented

OnInit()
  {
  if(BarsOld < Bars(_Symbol,_Period))
     {
     BarsOld = Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
     ... deal with new bar ...
     }

I checked also OnChartEvent, but I found no way to differentiate new bars from other stuff.

Thanks for you rating

    WIllbur

 

Bars and Volume are unreliable to detect new bar.

A computer is working in nano seconds, so a well coded EA can do a lot in 20 ms.

The "New Bar" Event Handler
The "New Bar" Event Handler
  • 2010.10.11
  • Konstantin Gruzdev
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 programming language is capable of solving problems on a brand new level. Even those tasks, that already have such solutions, thanks to object oriented programming can rise to a higher level. In this article we take a specially simple example of checking new bar on a chart, that was transformed into rather powerful and versatile tool. What tool? Find out in this article.
 
See this topic :
Improve your time execution by removing Bars function calls
Improve your time execution by removing Bars function calls
  • www.mql5.com
After a basic profiling I get the following results :. - - Category: trading systems
 

Thank you Alain,

very interesting ... exactly what I guess . . . 10 times faster  . ..  hmmm.

Means: TimeCurrent() is fast and syncron to the bars borders ?

Why .... hmmm ...

I need a while to thing about that.

Willbur

 

Ok - for people who like stuff like this:     My study  about this issue.

I wrote a sentence into a file in every "OnTick" Event.

        TimeLocal (PC CLock), TimeCurrent(),  using SymbolInfoTick() some information about the last tick which came in and - using CopyRates() - some information about the current Bar.


An example from "USD/JPY" -  Period is  "M1":

It's 19:43:01 on the PC-Clock when the first tick of the 43th minute cames in , same time a new bar arose.
Beside the fakt, that the tick-volume is not 1. this is the normal flow of things.



Sometimes it is not so easy -  Like in this case:

The PC shows already 19:42:00 when three more ticks of the 41min bar came in. They still have a timestamp of 19:41:59.

Now the world takes a deep breath - 8.150 msec of total stillness.

Then - the PC shows already 19:42:09 - the first tick of the new bar - the 42 min bar - cames in.
The Tick is marked with 19:42:07 and - because it is the 19:42 bar which cames with it - the bars timestamp is 19:42:00


Now .... hmmm ....

1. Is TimeCurrent() always equal to the time stamp of the tick?

     I checked 40.000 record and found only five cases in which TimeCurrent is alredy switched over while the time stamp of the last tick is not.

2. Is last_tick always ahead of the opening of the new bar?

(to be continued)

 

TimeCurrent() is the time of the last tick from the server, it depends of your code if it's from your chart symbol or not.

I don't understand your "last tick" issue, you should show the code that produced this output.

 

Hi Alain

I check the TimeCurrent() in OnTick() which should ensure, it belongs to the symbol I deal with.

Well,  this should be my "New Bar Identifier" - small and fast - what do you think?

//---  New Bar           
bool   NewBar = false;
long   currPeriodSeconds;
double currPeriodProgress = 0;

int OnInit(void)  //-----------------------------------------------
{
      currPeriodSeconds = PeriodSeconds();
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnTick()  //--------------------------------------------------
{
      if(MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds) < currPeriodProgress)
           NewBar = true;
      else NewBar = false;
     

      currPeriodProgress = MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds);

I am going to check it with this sequenz:

//---  Just for testing
int    ExtHdlFile1=0;
       MqlRates rates[1];
        
//---  New Bar           
bool   NewBar = false;
long   currPeriodSeconds;
double currPeriodProgress = 0;

int OnInit(void) // -------------------------------------------------------
{
      currPeriodSeconds = PeriodSeconds();

      ExtHdlFile1=FileOpen("NewBarTest.csv",FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV);
      FileSeek (ExtHdlFile1,0,SEEK_END); 
      FileWrite(ExtHdlFile1,  "TimeLocal",
                              "TimeCurrent",
                              "rates[0].time",
                              "rates[0].tick");
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnTick() // -----------------------------------------------------------
{
      if(MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds) < currPeriodProgress)
           NewBar = true;
      else NewBar = false;
     
      currPeriodProgress = MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds);

//--- lets check this

      if(NewBar)
         {
         // last Time Stamp of old Bar
         FileWrite(ExtHdlFile1, " ",
                                " ",
                                TimeToString(rates[0].time, TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
                                IntegerToString(rates[0].tick_volume));
         // get the new bar                     
         if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,1,rates)!= 1) return;
         // first Time Stamp of new Bar       
         FileWrite(ExtHdlFile1,TimeToString(TimeLocal(),TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
                               TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
                               TimeToString(rates[0].time, TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
                               IntegerToString(rates[0].tick_volume));
         }

      if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,1,rates)!= 1) return; // != clean code - just a test
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
      FileClose(ExtHdlFile1);
      return;
}

 
Willbur:

Hi Alain

I check the TimeCurrent() in OnTick() which should ensure, it belongs to the symbol I deal with.

Well,  this should be my "New Bar Identifier" - small and fast - what do you think?

Interesting, but I don't think it's universal (working in all cases)...I will check, no time currently.
 
 

Here is my final version.  

In fact I'm a bit worried becuase it is so easy.

Alain: It would be nice if you would issue the blessing.

// -----------------------------------------------------------------------
bool NewBar(void)
{
bool iNewBar = false;
static double currPeriodProgress = 0;

   if(MathMod(TimeCurrent(),PeriodSeconds()) < currPeriodProgress) iNewBar = true;

   currPeriodProgress = MathMod(TimeCurrent(),PeriodSeconds());

   return(iNewBar);
}
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------
void OnTick()
{
    if(NewBar())     PlaySound("tick.wav");


Greetings from Cologne
    Willbur

 

The easiest way:

static datetime tlastbar=0;

datetime tnewbar=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);

bool isnewbar=tnewbar!=tlastbar;

tlastbar=tnewbar; 

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