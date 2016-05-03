Indicate a new bar
Bars and Volume are unreliable to detect new bar.
A computer is working in nano seconds, so a well coded EA can do a lot in 20 ms.
- 2010.10.11
- Konstantin Gruzdev
- www.mql5.com
- www.mql5.com
Thank you Alain,
very interesting ... exactly what I guess . . . 10 times faster . .. hmmm.
Means: TimeCurrent() is fast and syncron to the bars borders ?
Why .... hmmm ...
I need a while to thing about that.
Willbur
Ok - for people who like stuff like this: My study about this issue.
I wrote a sentence into a file in every "OnTick" Event.
TimeLocal (PC CLock), TimeCurrent(), using SymbolInfoTick() some information about the last tick which came in and - using CopyRates() - some information about the current Bar.
An example from "USD/JPY" - Period is "M1":
It's 19:43:01 on the PC-Clock when the first tick of the 43th minute cames in , same time a new bar arose.
Beside the fakt, that the tick-volume is not 1. this is the normal flow of things.
Sometimes it is not so easy - Like in this case:
The PC shows already 19:42:00 when three more ticks of the 41min bar came in. They still have a timestamp of 19:41:59.
Now the world takes a deep breath - 8.150 msec of total stillness.
Then - the PC shows already 19:42:09 - the first tick of the new bar - the 42 min bar - cames in.
The Tick is marked with 19:42:07 and - because it is the 19:42 bar which cames with it - the bars timestamp is 19:42:00
Now .... hmmm ....
1. Is TimeCurrent() always equal to the time stamp of the tick?
I checked 40.000 record and found only five cases in which TimeCurrent is alredy switched over while the time stamp of the last tick is not.
2. Is last_tick always ahead of the opening of the new bar?
(to be continued)
TimeCurrent() is the time of the last tick from the server, it depends of your code if it's from your chart symbol or not.
I don't understand your "last tick" issue, you should show the code that produced this output.
Hi Alain
I check the TimeCurrent() in OnTick() which should ensure, it belongs to the symbol I deal with.
Well, this should be my "New Bar Identifier" - small and fast - what do you think?
//--- New Bar
bool NewBar = false;
long currPeriodSeconds;
double currPeriodProgress = 0;
int OnInit(void) //-----------------------------------------------
{
currPeriodSeconds = PeriodSeconds();
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick() //--------------------------------------------------
{
if(MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds) < currPeriodProgress)
NewBar = true;
else NewBar = false;
currPeriodProgress = MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds);
I am going to check it with this sequenz:
//--- Just for testing
int ExtHdlFile1=0;
MqlRates rates[1];
//--- New Bar
bool NewBar = false;
long currPeriodSeconds;
double currPeriodProgress = 0;
int OnInit(void) // -------------------------------------------------------
{
currPeriodSeconds = PeriodSeconds();
ExtHdlFile1=FileOpen("NewBarTest.csv",FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV);
FileSeek (ExtHdlFile1,0,SEEK_END);
FileWrite(ExtHdlFile1, "TimeLocal",
"TimeCurrent",
"rates[0].time",
"rates[0].tick");
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick() // -----------------------------------------------------------
{
if(MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds) < currPeriodProgress)
NewBar = true;
else NewBar = false;
currPeriodProgress = MathMod(TimeCurrent(),currPeriodSeconds);
//--- lets check this
if(NewBar)
{
// last Time Stamp of old Bar
FileWrite(ExtHdlFile1, " ",
" ",
TimeToString(rates[0].time, TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
IntegerToString(rates[0].tick_volume));
// get the new bar
if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,1,rates)!= 1) return;
// first Time Stamp of new Bar
FileWrite(ExtHdlFile1,TimeToString(TimeLocal(),TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
TimeToString(rates[0].time, TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),
IntegerToString(rates[0].tick_volume));
}
if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,1,rates)!= 1) return; // != clean code - just a test
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
FileClose(ExtHdlFile1);
return;
}
Hi Alain
I check the TimeCurrent() in OnTick() which should ensure, it belongs to the symbol I deal with.
Well, this should be my "New Bar Identifier" - small and fast - what do you think?
Here is my final version.
In fact I'm a bit worried becuase it is so easy.
Alain: It would be nice if you would issue the blessing.
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------
bool NewBar(void)
{
bool iNewBar = false;
static double currPeriodProgress = 0;
currPeriodProgress = MathMod(TimeCurrent(),PeriodSeconds());
return(iNewBar);
}
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------
void OnTick()
{
if(NewBar()) PlaySound("tick.wav");
Greetings from Cologne
Willbur
The easiest way:
static datetime tlastbar=0;
datetime tnewbar=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0);
bool isnewbar=tnewbar!=tlastbar;
tlastbar=tnewbar;
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I wounder how to indicate when a new bar sees the light of day.
Primarily I worry about performance. On some Symbols I saw ticks every 20 ms. Not so much time to react.
One idea is rates.tick_volume
Mqlrates rates[1];
OnInit()
{
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,rates) < 1)
if(rates[0].tick_volume == 1)
{
... deal with new bar ...
}
Another idea could be the check wether the number of bars has been incremented
OnInit()
{
if(BarsOld < Bars(_Symbol,_Period))
{
BarsOld = Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
... deal with new bar ...
}
I checked also OnChartEvent, but I found no way to differentiate new bars from other stuff.
Thanks for you rating
WIllbur