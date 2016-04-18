Fxcma Group Analysis
It may be good to see it with Metatrader, without advertisement, without link of website on the charts, and it may be good for the analysis to be reproducible one so everybody can repeat it without asking anyone (without external sources). If yes so it may be good. If not so I will have to delete this thread sorry.
Based on the current structure , The high probability of EURUSD in a corrective wave , We Examined the End of Wave Corrective by 3 Cluster (red price is standard cluster and high probability in this happen) ,Profit for the possibleShort Position was concluded (1.1200 Even price)
Sergey Golubev:
It may be good to see it with Metatrader, without advertisement, without link of website on the charts, and it may be good for the analysis to be reproducible one so everybody can repeat it without asking anyone (without external sources). If yes so it may be good. If not so I will have to delete this thread sorry.
It may be good to see it with Metatrader, without advertisement, without link of website on the charts, and it may be good for the analysis to be reproducible one so everybody can repeat it without asking anyone (without external sources). If yes so it may be good. If not so I will have to delete this thread sorry.
Hi Sergey , Thank youfor tips , my post like top post no from everywhere no link ... just i want sharing analysis . ok?
thank you for cm .
khalil rahmani:This is not Metatrader ... we are promoting Metatrader here.
Hi Sergey , Thank youfor tips , my post like top post no from everywhere no link ... just i want sharing analysis . ok?
thank you for cm .
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