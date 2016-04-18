10 DAYS PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS ON EURUSD WITH VOLUMES

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 Hello Traders,


   Attached my  10 day pivot point analysis, you can view my views on EURUSD. I trade a dual setup of cross loss (Hedge enabled) on support and resistance levels.


 You can ask me for detail view of my analysis in here.

eurusd

Files:
EURUSD_18-APRIL-2016.jpg  258 kb
 

Hi Tatu Francis

I am making technical analysis too and that is why I want to ask the question: which tools or indicators are you using? Because in technical analysis here on the forum -  indicators/tools should be free ones by source codes for example so anyone can repeat it without asking anything to anyone for exampe.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Hi Tatu Francis

I am making technical analysis too and that is why I want to ask the question: which tools or indicators are you using? Because in technical analysis here on the forum -  indicators/tools should be free ones by source codes for example so anyone can repeat it without asking anything to anyone for exampe.

 I am not using any indicator, This is a pure statics. The analysis does not work well on big news events, 

  I feel the indicators are also made on statically or mathematically. 

 

it's Google Charts if anybody wonders.

https://developers.google.com/chart/

Charts  |  Google Developers
  • developers.google.com
Google chart tools are powerful, simple to use, and free. Try out our rich gallery of interactive charts and data tools. HTML5 / SVG Cross-browser compatibility (adopting VML for older IE versions) and cross-platform portability to iOS and new Android releases. No plugins are needed.
 
Tatu Francis:

 I am not using any indicator, This is a pure statics. The analysis does not work well on big news events, 

  I feel the indicators are also made on statically or mathematically. 

Thanks for clarification.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

it's Google Charts if anybody wonders.

https://developers.google.com/chart/

 I make these analysis with MS Excel pivot tables and charts with formulas, Its very simple.. :-0
 
As I said in the analysis above market is moving. Next level is breaking todays S1. Lets see...
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