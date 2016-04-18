10 DAYS PIVOT POINT ANALYSIS ON EURUSD WITH VOLUMES
Hi Tatu Francis
I am making technical analysis too and that is why I want to ask the question: which tools or indicators are you using? Because in technical analysis here on the forum - indicators/tools should be free ones by source codes for example so anyone can repeat it without asking anything to anyone for exampe.
Hi Tatu Francis
I am making technical analysis too and that is why I want to ask the question: which tools or indicators are you using? Because in technical analysis here on the forum - indicators/tools should be free ones by source codes for example so anyone can repeat it without asking anything to anyone for exampe.
I am not using any indicator, This is a pure statics. The analysis does not work well on big news events,
I feel the indicators are also made on statically or mathematically.
it's Google Charts if anybody wonders.
- developers.google.com
I am not using any indicator, This is a pure statics. The analysis does not work well on big news events,
I feel the indicators are also made on statically or mathematically.
it's Google Charts if anybody wonders.
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Hello Traders,
Attached my 10 day pivot point analysis, you can view my views on EURUSD. I trade a dual setup of cross loss (Hedge enabled) on support and resistance levels.
You can ask me for detail view of my analysis in here.