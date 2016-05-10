ABOUT QUITING MY JOB AND START A HEDGE FUND!!! ADVICE NEEDED - page 2
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Thank you all,
To give me a good advise on this issue,
I have started a study on support and resistance relation with volume, My basic sentiment is when volumes are reduced the R1 And S1 doesn't hit on day1 probably on day 2 or day 3, So I will analyzing live calculations with my co-relation formula and will be updating in MQL5 community.
Cheers, Tatu.
I think you should add Price action analysis.