ABOUT QUITING MY JOB AND START A HEDGE FUND!!! ADVICE NEEDED - page 2

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Tatu Francis:

Thank you all,


 To give me a good advise on this issue,

     I have started a study on support and resistance relation with volume, My basic sentiment is when volumes are reduced the R1 And S1 doesn't hit on day1 probably on day 2 or day 3, So I will analyzing live calculations with my co-relation formula and will be updating in MQL5 community.



  Cheers, Tatu.

I think you should add Price action analysis. 
 
Francis Dogbe:
I think you should add Price action analysis.
I am looking into effect of volumes on the past days to accumulate the previous trend is strong or weak. Last Friday we have seen a major move but couldn't hold those levels for even 4 hours, See my todays analysis here, see the below average volumes occurred
eurusd forecast
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