Notification ?

New comment
 

Hi There,

I did my first steps in MQL5. Which is to set a SL to ervery thing living there without one.

It works well, but there are errors in the terminal jounal that I can not interpret.

       "Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)."

What is it about and where to look for this topic?

Willbur



Here is the code for positions - the code for orders look very similar


willbur

 

Sorry,  found it already:  

Some days ago I tryed to switch on the notifications in Menu/Extras/Options/Notification.

It's not working - but that's another issue.

Willbur

New comment