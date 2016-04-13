Notification ?
Sorry, found it already:
Some days ago I tryed to switch on the notifications in Menu/Extras/Options/Notification.
It's not working - but that's another issue.
Willbur
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Hi There,
I did my first steps in MQL5. Which is to set a SL to ervery thing living there without one.
It works well, but there are errors in the terminal jounal that I can not interpret.
"Notifications invalid settings (notifications not enabled)."
What is it about and where to look for this topic?
Willbur
Here is the code for positions - the code for orders look very similar
willbur