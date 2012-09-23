Backtesting - Difference in open information
Hi all
I'm a very "new newbie" in MQL5 (I've experiences in other progr. lang. but not in MQL5). I trade for more than two years and now is time to start with developing EA to make trading (hopefully) easyier and less risky.
To my challange...
I need the OPEN information of the last and previous Bar. I do that with the following statements (two different approaches):
If I run a backtest I get differences between the chart information and the journal. See the following screenshot (2012.09.03 - 01:00):
What's wrong here?
I appreciate any help.
thanks, TA
Hi fx_ta,
Nothing wrong with your codes except this
if (lv_res == true) { Print ("O: ", la_open[98], " ", la_open[99]); Print ("R: ", la_rates[98].open, " ", la_rates[99].open); }
You may want to try that. Try also CopyTime() to see if selected time is correct.
Here CopyRates(), CopyOpen() , and CopyTime() - click that - look at the picture shown there - just the picture, that's how to 'read' the copied data.
Hi both,
Thanks very much. I've solved the problem with your input.
Best Regards,
FX_TA
