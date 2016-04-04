NEW LOWER CLOSE OR NEW HIGHER CLOSE
Try with this code
if(iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)<iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)) SendMail("lalal","lololomail"); // Previous day close lower than day before of previous day close if(iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)>iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)) SendMail("lalal","lololomail"); // Previous day close higher than day before of previous day close
In "lalala" you write the email header and in "lololomail" you write email text.
or this one
if(iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)<iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)||iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)>iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)) SendMail("lalal","lololomail"); // Previous day close lower or higher than day before of previous day close
Hello
Thanks for sharing this code with me but i dont know where to put this code and what to write before it and what to write after.
Thanks
Regards
Tanveer
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HELLO
Can anyone help me to have an indicator with email alert and push alert when a previous day candle makes a new lower close or
a new high close than the day before either in up direction or down direction. As shown in the image. Thanks in advance
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