NEW LOWER CLOSE OR NEW HIGHER CLOSE

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HELLO

 Can anyone help me to have an indicator with email alert and push alert when a previous day candle makes a new lower close or

a new high  close than the day before either in up direction or down direction. As shown in the image. Thanks in advance

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Files:
SGDHKDDaily_Example.jpg  137 kb
 
Try with this code 
if(iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)<iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)) SendMail("lalal","lololomail"); // Previous day close lower than day before of previous day close
if(iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)>iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)) SendMail("lalal","lololomail"); // Previous day close higher than day before of previous day close  

In "lalala" you write the email header and in "lololomail" you write email text.

or this one

if(iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)<iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)||iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,1)>iClose(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,2)) SendMail("lalal","lololomail"); // Previous day close lower or higher than day before of previous day close
 

Hello 

Thanks for sharing this code with me but i dont know where to put this code and what to write before it and what to write after.

Thanks

Regards

Tanveer 

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