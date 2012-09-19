Championship submissions fail multiple times
Championship submission fails, but it I never reproduce it locally.
Any idea?
thank you!
Errors found in your Expert Advisors during checking:
Hi MarketArt,
You have invalid volume error, meaning you have wrong lot calculation.
See ATC 2012 rules https://championship.mql5.com/2012/en/rules. Point IV number 4 : Trading Term : The minimum trading amount is 0.01 lots, and the maximum is 5 lots, with an increase by 0.01 lot on every order.
And here for other lot calculation https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7417#comment_291743 and here - but have some error and incomplete - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7035
Coz your EA making trades and profit, I think the main error is your log, your log should be less than 64,000 kb
Thank you both!
