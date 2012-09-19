Championship submissions fail multiple times

Championship submission fails, but it I never reproduce it locally.

 Any idea?

thank you! 

 

Errors found in your Expert Advisors during checking: 

2012.09.18 07:42

1. Copy
   experts\Znga.mq5 ok

2. Compile
   experts\Znga.mq5 ok

c:\champtester\metatrader\mql5\experts\Znga.mq5 : information: Compiling 'Znga.mq5'
Result: 0 error(s), 0 warning(s)
Time: 640 ms


3. Configuration
   Znga on EURUSD:M1 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
   finished in 1 min 9 sec


5. Statistics
2012.01.23 16:38:37   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30444 sl: 1.30344 tp: 1.30644 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:56:00   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30429 sl: 1.30329 tp: 1.30629 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:56:00   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30428 sl: 1.30328 tp: 1.30628 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:56:01   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30429 sl: 1.30329 tp: 1.30629 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:56:02   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30428 sl: 1.30328 tp: 1.30628 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:59:43   failed sell stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30446 sl: 1.30546 tp: 1.30246 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:59:44   failed sell stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30446 sl: 1.30546 tp: 1.30246 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:59:45   failed sell stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30446 sl: 1.30546 tp: 1.30246 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:59:46   failed sell stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30446 sl: 1.30546 tp: 1.30246 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 16:59:47   failed sell stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30446 sl: 1.30546 tp: 1.30246 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:00   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30450 sl: 1.30350 tp: 1.30650 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:00   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30449 sl: 1.30349 tp: 1.30649 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:01   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30450 sl: 1.30350 tp: 1.30650 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:02   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30449 sl: 1.30349 tp: 1.30649 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:03   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30450 sl: 1.30350 tp: 1.30650 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:04   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30449 sl: 1.30349 tp: 1.30649 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:05   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30450 sl: 1.30350 tp: 1.30650 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:06   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30449 sl: 1.30349 tp: 1.30649 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:07   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30450 sl: 1.30350 tp: 1.30650 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:08   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30449 sl: 1.30349 tp: 1.30649 [Invalid volume]
2012.01.23 17:05:08   failed buy stop 5.22 EURUSD at 1.30450 sl: 1.30350 tp: 1.30650 [Invalid volume]
   299691 kb of log files (must be less than 64 000 kb)
   64 trades, 173 deals, profit 10859.80 USD

22 errors


Automated Trading Championship 2012 

 
Maximum allowed volume is 5 lot, you're using 5.22 lot (Invalid volume)
 
Hi MarketArt,

You have invalid volume error,  meaning you have wrong lot calculation.

See ATC 2012 rules https://championship.mql5.com/2012/en/rules. Point IV number 4 : Trading Term : The minimum trading amount is 0.01 lots, and the maximum is 5 lots, with an increase by 0.01 lot on every order.

And here for other lot calculation https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7417#comment_291743 and here - but have some error and incomplete - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7035

Coz your EA making trades and profit, I think the main error is your log, your log should be less than 64,000 kb 

 

Thank you both!

