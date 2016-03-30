external input with a dorp down list

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hi all

is it possible have user input by having a drop down list to choose?

i have googled around, can't seem to find a solution

 thanks 

 

Thanks Stuart

when i use #property strict some of the variables (eg Li_44) has error when compile but doesn't have issue without the strict

 any idea why? 

 
tanwt:

Thanks Stuart

when i use #property strict some of the variables (eg Li_44) has error when compile but doesn't have issue without the strict

 any idea why? 

For a start, any variables in your code that look like "Li_44" means you're working with decompiled (stolen) code. As such, I'll remove the help I provided above and not answer any further questions.
 
tanwt:

Thanks Stuart

when i use #property strict some of the variables (eg Li_44) has error when compile but doesn't have issue without the strict

 any idea why? 

An other one which is using decompiled code innocently ?

What is the meaning of variable Li_44 ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

An other one which is using decompiled code innocently ?

What is the meaning of variable Li_44 ?

Yes, seems to be a common theme recently. See my answer above
 
Stuart Browne:
For a start, any variables in your code that look like "Li_44" means you're working with decompiled (stolen) code. As such, I'll remove the help I provided above and not answer any further questions.

actually this code was shared to me by my friend. I didn't know where he got it, he just said someone gave it to him. I originally just need a template EA for me to get started because it is difficult to start from a blank sheet especially my experience is limited

if i know the code was stolen, isn't it stupid of me to expose myself by declaring i use stolen codes?

anyway, i want to thank you for your help so far

really appreciate it 

 
Stuart Browne:

Yes, totally possible. You first need to define

 

Then setup an enumerator for your options such as 

 

Whatever you put in the comments will be the options that are shown in the input drop down. If you don't put in comments, whatever are the variable options will show in the drop down.

Then you just need to setup the input like:

 

 Hope that helps

Thanks for update.. :)
 
Stuart Browne:
Yes, seems to be a common theme recently. See my answer above
I didn't see it, was not there when I posted :-)
 
tanwt:

actually this code was shared to me by my friend. I didn't know where he got it, he just said someone gave it to him. I originally just need a template EA for me to get started because it is difficult to start from a blank sheet especially my experience is limited

if i know the code was stolen, isn't it stupid of me to expose myself by declaring i use stolen codes?

anyway, i want to thank you for your help so far

really appreciate it 

Sorry but ignorance is not an argument.

If you are using false paper currency without knowing it, you are still in illegality

 
Alain Verleyen:

Sorry but ignorance is not an argument.

If you are using false paper currency without knowing it, you are still in illegality

yes you are right in your argument

but at least you need to first know how to differentiate between fake and real paper currency isn't it? 

 
tanwt:

yes you are right in your argument

but at least you need to first know how to differentiate between fake and real paper currency isn't it? 

It's always better to be well informed.

Decompiled code is using senseless (for a human) variable names, that's the main point to recognize such code.

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