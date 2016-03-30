external input with a dorp down list
Thanks Stuart
when i use #property strict some of the variables (eg Li_44) has error when compile but doesn't have issue without the strict
any idea why?
Thanks Stuart
when i use #property strict some of the variables (eg Li_44) has error when compile but doesn't have issue without the strict
any idea why?
An other one which is using decompiled code innocently ?
What is the meaning of variable Li_44 ?
An other one which is using decompiled code innocently ?
What is the meaning of variable Li_44 ?
For a start, any variables in your code that look like "Li_44" means you're working with decompiled (stolen) code. As such, I'll remove the help I provided above and not answer any further questions.
actually this code was shared to me by my friend. I didn't know where he got it, he just said someone gave it to him. I originally just need a template EA for me to get started because it is difficult to start from a blank sheet especially my experience is limited
if i know the code was stolen, isn't it stupid of me to expose myself by declaring i use stolen codes?
anyway, i want to thank you for your help so far
really appreciate it
Yes, totally possible. You first need to define
Then setup an enumerator for your options such as
Whatever you put in the comments will be the options that are shown in the input drop down. If you don't put in comments, whatever are the variable options will show in the drop down.
Then you just need to setup the input like:
Hope that helps
Yes, seems to be a common theme recently. See my answer above
actually this code was shared to me by my friend. I didn't know where he got it, he just said someone gave it to him. I originally just need a template EA for me to get started because it is difficult to start from a blank sheet especially my experience is limited
if i know the code was stolen, isn't it stupid of me to expose myself by declaring i use stolen codes?
anyway, i want to thank you for your help so far
really appreciate it
Sorry but ignorance is not an argument.
If you are using false paper currency without knowing it, you are still in illegality
Sorry but ignorance is not an argument.
If you are using false paper currency without knowing it, you are still in illegality
yes you are right in your argument
but at least you need to first know how to differentiate between fake and real paper currency isn't it?
yes you are right in your argument
but at least you need to first know how to differentiate between fake and real paper currency isn't it?
It's always better to be well informed.
Decompiled code is using senseless (for a human) variable names, that's the main point to recognize such code.
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hi all
is it possible have user input by having a drop down list to choose?
i have googled around, can't seem to find a solution
thanks