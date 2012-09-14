Automated Trading Championship 2012: Subscribe to the Championship News!

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However, it has been impossible to subscribe to the news published on the official Automated Trading Championship website until recently. We decided to improve that, and we hope that you will find the new feature useful. Now you can learn about all the Championship news immediately at the time of their publication.
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The Championship will begin on October 1st and will end on December 28th 2012. The main goal of the Championship is to popularize automated trading and the MQL5 programming language. During the contest, we'll have the chance to estimate the success of different Expert Advisors and to estimate the progress of automated trading today. You can observe the events of the previous Championships here: ATC 2006, ATC 2007, ATC 2008, ATC 2010 and ATC 2011.