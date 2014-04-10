I need buy and sell script with SL for MT5
I don't know program, and i need two scripts for MT5 one for buy and other for sell with INPUTS: volume, stoploss
Can anyone help me?
Best Regards
Hi luisaron21,
I don't know if this is what you are looking for OpenSellPosition and OpenBuyPosition Click that
Hi luisaron21,
I don't know if this is what you are looking for OpenSellPosition and OpenBuyPosition Click that
Hi onewithzachy,
Yes is that, but these scripts don't run, i don't know why? i am using demo alpari ECN account, i read that ecn broker don't accept SL and TP but i am not sure, if anyone can help me i will be very grateful
Thanks Onewithzachy
Hi onewithzachy,
Yes is that, but these scripts don't run, i don't know why? i am using demo alpari ECN account, i read that ecn broker don't accept SL and TP but i am not sure, if anyone can help me i will be very grateful
Thanks Onewithzachy
Hi onewithzachy,
Yes is that, but these scripts don't run, i don't know why? i am using demo alpari ECN account, i read that ecn broker don't accept SL and TP but i am not sure, if anyone can help me i will be very grateful
Thanks Onewithzachy
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I don't know program, and i need two scripts for MT5 one for buy and other for sell with INPUTS: volume, stoploss
Can anyone help me?
Best Regards