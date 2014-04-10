I need buy and sell script with SL for MT5

I don't know program, and i need two scripts for MT5 one for buy and other for sell with INPUTS: volume, stoploss

Can anyone help me?

 

Hi luisaron21,

I don't know if this is what you are looking for OpenSellPosition and OpenBuyPosition Click that

 

 
Hi  onewithzachy,

Yes is that, but these scripts don't run, i don't know why? i am using demo alpari ECN account, i read that ecn broker don't accept SL and TP but i am not sure, if anyone can help me i will be very grateful

You can use the Jobs Section of the website.
 
Hi luisaron21, one workaround for ECN brokers is use OrderModify(), but in this case you must change this code.
