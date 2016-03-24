Why does it mean it has 85% maximum drawdown?

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Why does it mean it has 85% maximum drawdown?

I don't see it on the chart? The green and blue lines are going up 

 

 

 

 
Because this is system prepared as open positions close when comes in profit only
 
oh, you mean 85% is equity drawdown?
 
Judging from the picture you posted, it looks like you are using a martingale system to manage positions. So i think the 85% downdrawn might due to the floating loss that occur during the beginning of the trading period. Your lot size might have been huge also.  
 
Francis Dogbe:
Judging from the picture you posted, it looks like you are using a martingale system to manage positions. So i think the 85% downdrawn might due to the floating loss that occur during the beginning of the trading period. Your lot size might have been huge also.  

 

thank you for your insight

let me try something 

 
s050399b:

 

thank you for your insight

let me try something 

you are welcome :)
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