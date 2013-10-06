mql5 book for newbies
hi, where can i get a book on how to program with mql5. I am new to programming, i like mt4 book which is written for non programmers. I can find the same for mql5
Hi luckyelms,
You can find it on left side of this (find MQL5 Help as One File ) https://www.mql5.com/en/docs. You can also can get it from MetaEditor 5 by click Help menu > MQL5 reference. Sometime press F1 on MetaEditor 5 also bring MQL5 reference but sometime it bring MetaEditor 5 help file instead.
AFAIK, there's no other book for MQL5 coz MQL5 keep changing with the new MT build/updates.
As far as I know there is no MT5 book published yet.
I did a similar research and found this one
http://www.bookdepository.co.uk/Expert-Advisor-Programming-for-Metatrader-5-Andrew-R-Young/9780982645925
I haven't made up my mind to buy it just yet, but if I do I'll share my opinions
