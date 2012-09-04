i need this indicator be a historical one
akram801:
hi guys ...
i need this indicator be a historical one
to be able to make a backtest , the file is attached
Hi akram801,
You already ask about that in mql4 forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/141097 and got the answer.
Don't ask something for free, no everybody willing to set aside time coding for someone else especially for free.
If you want to get a decent help, show what coding did you make so far. They will appreciate that and willing to help.
