Swap

New comment
 
I am looking for documentation on what I think is called swap. Can anyone tell me where to find this?
 
7007903:
I am looking for documentation on what I think is called swap. Can anyone tell me where to find this?
MQL5 documentation or just info on what swap is on Forex?
 
7007903:
I am looking for documentation on what I think is called swap. Can anyone tell me where to find this?

Hi 7007903,

Do the Google http://www.google.com/search?q=wha is swap in forex  

 

New comment