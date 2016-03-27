How check what level was last time?
if(Bid-500*Point>Open[0] || Bid+500*Point<Open[0]) Alert("500");
Vasyl Nosal:
Thanks, but something like this :
// fxono.mq4 #property version "1.0" #property strict #define MAGICMA 6666 //--- Inputs input double Lot =1; input int sl = 50; input int tp = 50; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for open order conditions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckForOpen() { double ma; int res; // Here set last 500 pips level (How do it in mql4?)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ma= iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_W1,0); if(Open[1]<ma && Close[1]<ma) { res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,3,ma + sl*Point*10,Bid - tp*Point*10,"",MAGICMA,0,Red); return; } //--- buy conditions if(Open[1]>ma && Close[1]>ma) { res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot,Ask,3,ma - sl*Point*10,Ask + tp*Point*10,"",MAGICMA,0,Blue); return; } } void OnTick() { if(Bars<100)return; if(OrdersTotal() == 0)CheckForOpen(); }
But this
ma= iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_W1,0);
change to last 500 pips level.
How to do it?
Nice day.
fxono:You should specify what you mean by 500 pips level, provide example(s).
But this
change to last 500 pips level.
How to do it?
Nice day.
Thanks, but something like this :
But this
change to last 500 pips level.
How to do it?
Nice day.
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Hi,
how check what 500 pips level was last time?
I need set buy if last 500pips level was below curent open bar and sell when was above current bar open.
I have got something like this :
(Please excuse any errors in english.)