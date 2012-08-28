[help] ATC 2012 verification process
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Hi everyone especially ATC team,
i have problem to verify my account, i used same data as previous ATC registration but now it said "HAS NOT BEEN VERIFIED YET OR IS INCORRECT"
i have not upload my EA, same as last ATC i will wait to get my ID verified first then upload the EA.
sorry i don't know where i should report this problem so i posted here
here's the image
Thanks