[help] ATC 2012 verification process

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Hi everyone especially ATC team,

i have problem to verify my account, i used same data as previous ATC registration but now it said "HAS NOT BEEN VERIFIED YET OR IS INCORRECT"

i have not upload my EA, same as last ATC i will wait to get my ID verified first then upload the EA.

sorry i don't know where i should report this problem so i posted here


here's the image



Thanks

 

I have the same problem. I submit my data 3 weeks ago. But I passed the files test.

 
Your information is accepted.
 
Alexx:
Your information is accepted.
Thanks
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