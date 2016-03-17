Gold Forecast 15March - 1April
surrounding 1200
Khurram Mustafa:hmm.. any analysis to prove that?
surrounding 1200
surrounding 1200
More towards 1250.
Francis Dogbe:
hmm.. any analysis to prove that?
hmm.. any analysis to prove that?
Check out MA also, above mention chart fibo levels are as support if gold breach the support for some days then i think it must break through towards below 1200
Its all about my thinking Im not good enough, Get more results will also support my knowledge :)
Khurram Mustafa:At this point is forming a hammer, I think will probably move sideways between 1230-1280 till breaks under/over.
Check out MA also, above mention chart fibo levels are as support if gold breach the support for some days then i think it must break through towards below 1200
Its all about my thinking Im not good enough, Get more results will also support my knowledge :)
Crihan Alexandru:
At this point is forming a hammer, I think will probably move sideways between 1230-1280 till breaks under/over.
At this point is forming a hammer, I think will probably move sideways between 1230-1280 till breaks under/over.
may be u right :) let see
well today is fed rates decision and i am not support for hike but reports are good let see what will happen to us (innocents) :P
In a range 1000-2000
Stefano Alberti:wow.. it was nice :D
In a range 1000-2000
In a range 1000-2000
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