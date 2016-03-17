Gold Forecast 15March - 1April

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  • 12% (5)
  • 21% (9)
  • 17% (7)
  • 17% (7)
  • 10% (4)
  • 24% (10)
Total voters: 42
 
surrounding 1200
 
Khurram Mustafa:
surrounding 1200
hmm.. any analysis to prove that?
 
More towards 1250.
 
Francis Dogbe:
hmm.. any analysis to prove that?

 Check out MA also, above mention chart fibo levels are as support if gold breach the support for some days then i think it must break through towards below 1200

Its all about my thinking Im not good enough, Get more results will also support my knowledge :) 

 
Khurram Mustafa:

 Check out MA also, above mention chart fibo levels are as support if gold breach the support for some days then i think it must break through towards below 1200

Its all about my thinking Im not good enough, Get more results will also support my knowledge :) 

At this point is forming a hammer, I think will probably move sideways between 1230-1280 till breaks under/over.
 
Crihan Alexandru:
At this point is forming a hammer, I think will probably move sideways between 1230-1280 till breaks under/over.

may be u right :) let see

well today is fed rates decision and i am not support for hike but reports are good let see what will happen to us (innocents) :P

 
In a range 1000-2000
 
Stefano Alberti:
In a range 1000-2000
wow.. it was nice :D
 

Around 1250 to 1310 

 

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