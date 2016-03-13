An EA coding problem from Beginner
Any help ?
I think you need to set BuyUp to false after you opened a new buy and wait for ...
Carl Schreiber:
I think you need to set BuyUp to false after you opened a new buy and wait for ...
I think you need to set BuyUp to false after you opened a new buy and wait for ...
Hi Carl,
Thank you very much for your answer.
I changed the code as follow and it works, even i don't know why it couldn't before.
if(BuyUp) { if(Ask>(LastBuyPrice+Point*GridSpace)) { if(OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,0,0,0,"BuyUp",9541,0,Red)) { LastBuyPrice=Ask; BuyCount+=1; } else { printf("Excute Buy Error"); } }
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Hi Guys,
I'm beginner trying to code my first EA, however I met some problem that may beyond my knowledge.
I'm buiding an EA to open position at predifined space. It worked out only the second trade is opened based on the predifined space. Others just open, could anybody show me where is the problem ?