Pairs Of EUR In 2016
EUR AUD:
The Upside Prevails, If long position above 1.483 then expected target will be 1.67 and in extension 1.616.
Below 1.43 trend is looking for more downside with 1.437 and 1.4.
The RSI is trading above 30 and the pair is struggling to break 1.43
TREND (D1) = BULLISH (Tried to successful break 1.483 but reverse and trading is on 1.47873)
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 1.483
|R1 = 1.57
|S2 = 1.437
|R2 = 1.616
|S3 = 1.4
|R3 = 1.658
EURGBP:
The Upside Prevails.
Long Positions above 0.742 with targets 0.8050 and 0.816
Below 0.74 look for further downside with 0.73 and 0.715
The RSI (Period 14) is above 50 and mixed to Bullish
TREND (D1) = BULLISH
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 0.742
|R1 = 0.805
|S2 = 0.73
|R2 = 0.816
|S3 = 0.715
|R3 = --
EUR JPY:
SHORT COMMENT: Under Pressure. The pair has broken the lower boundary of a bearish channel.
LONG: Above 132 look for further upside 134.6 and in extension may be face 137.5
SHORT: Short Position below 132.3 will targets 122 & 119
RSI: The RSI (Period 14) is under 50 and calling for South.
FIBO: Reverse From 23.6 = 125.582
TREND (D1) = BEARISH
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 122
|R1 = 132.3
|S2 = --
|R2 = 134.6
|S3 = --
|R3 = 137.5
Down trend. QE is still in progress
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