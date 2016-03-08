Pairs Of EUR In 2016

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  • 59% (16)
  • 22% (6)
  • 15% (4)
  • 4% (1)
Total voters: 25
 

EUR AUD:

The Upside Prevails, If long position above 1.483 then expected target will be 1.67 and in extension 1.616.

Below 1.43 trend is looking for more downside with 1.437 and 1.4. 

The RSI is trading above 30 and the pair is struggling to break 1.43 

TREND (D1) = BULLISH (Tried to successful break 1.483 but reverse and trading is on 1.47873

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 1.483R1 = 1.57
S2 = 1.437R2 = 1.616
S3 = 1.4R3 = 1.658


EURGBP:

The Upside Prevails.

Long Positions above 0.742 with targets 0.8050 and 0.816

Below 0.74 look for further downside with 0.73 and 0.715

The RSI (Period 14) is above 50 and mixed to Bullish  

TREND (D1) = BULLISH

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 0.742R1 = 0.805
S2 = 0.73R2 = 0.816
S3 = 0.715R3 = --


EUR JPY:

SHORT COMMENT: Under Pressure. The pair has broken the lower boundary of a bearish channel.

LONG: Above 132 look for further upside 134.6 and in extension may be face 137.5

SHORT: Short Position below 132.3 will targets 122 & 119

RSI: The RSI (Period 14) is under 50 and calling for South.

FIBO: Reverse From 23.6 = 125.582  

TREND (D1) = BEARISH

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 122R1 = 132.3
S2 = --R2 = 134.6
S3 = --R3 = 137.5


 
Down trend. QE is still in progress
 
Francis Dogbe:
Down trend. QE is still in progress
hmm Francis, i am also forecasting downtrend at the end but let see what will market do with our expectations :D
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