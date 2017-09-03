walk forward optimization
Looking for a walk forward optimization tool for MT5.
Thank you
Thank you,
yes, already saw this. However, i am looking for a periodically setup over the whole test period, for instance:
optimize 3 trading days, apply 5 trading days, move optimization period, repeat.
Right now, you can only optimizes one and apply once.
Hello MetaQuotes:
is it possible to implement a periodical forward backtest:
Select optimization interval (backtest) and select application interval (forward backtest).
This would be great help. You could see, if one week of optimization then applicate result for next week, optimize next week, applicate for over-next weekt, and so on
would have worked over the past 10 years.
Hello MetaQuotes:
is it possible to implement a periodical forward backtest:
Select optimization interval (backtest) and select application interval (forward backtest).
This would be great help. You could see, if one week of optimization then applicate result for next week, optimize next week, applicate for over-next weekt, and so on
would have worked over the past 10 years.
+1
MetaQuotes - this would be great, indeed. To visualize chinaski's request, just an example:
+1
MetaQuotes - this would be great, indeed. To visualize chinaski's request, just an example:
Hello Enigma,
thank you for supporting me.
In- and out- sample size should be free selectable. For instance in=4 hours, out=24 hours...
This's what some neutral network algorithm implements.
Always can use a library to do it.
If it's going to be built-in, that's always a good news.
+1
MetaQuotes - this would be great, indeed. To visualize chinaski's request, just an example:
+1
@Metaquotes: this feature implemented inside MT5 strategy tester would give another major reason to migrate from MT4...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Looking for a walk forward optimization tool for MT5.
Thank you