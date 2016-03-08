What About AUD Pairs In Month Of March 2016?

New comment
 
  • 31% (15)
  • 31% (15)
  • 21% (10)
  • 17% (8)
Total voters: 42
 
Sentiments are bullish..
 

AUDCHF:

The Upside Prevails as long as 0.72000 is support. If Downside breakout of 0.72 would call for 0.701 and 0.69. 

The RSI is trading above 70. This could mean that either the pair is in a lasting Uptrend or just Overbought and that therefore a correction could shape.

The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive.

The pair is above its 20 and 50 MAs  

TREND (D1) = BULLISH 

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 0.72R1 = 0.772
S2 = 0.701R2 = 0.783
S3 = 0.69R3 = 0.794

 AUDCHF - DAILY CHART - BULLISH DAY

AUDJPY:

Capped by a negative Trend Line.

Shot Positions below 86.35 with targets 79 and 75.5 in extension

Above 86.35 look for further upside with the targets of 89 and 90.7 

The RSI (Period 14) lacks Upward momentum  

TREND (D1) = BULLISH (BUT STILL DOWN FROM YESTERDAY HIGH 84.875)

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 79R1 = 86.35
S2 = --R2 = 89
S3 = --R3 = 90,7

 AUDJPY - DAILY CHART - BULLISH BUT BELOW THAN YESTERDAY HIGH

AUDUSD:

This Pair is in Rebound Position

Long Position above 0.71 will targets 0.753 and 0.7805

Below 0.71 look for further downside with the targets of 0.682 and 0.665

The RSI (Period 14) is above 70 and call for Rebound.  

TREND (D1) = BULLISH (BREACHED YESTERDAY HIGH 0.74424 and NEAR BY R1 0.753)

SUPPORT   RESISTANCE
S1 = 0.71R1 = 0.753
S2 = 0.682R2 = 0.7805
S3 = --R3 = 0.808

 AUDUSD - DAILY CHART - BULLISH BUT BREAK NEEDED

AUDNZD - DAILY CHART - BULLISH BUT REBOUND 

 
Francis Dogbe:
Sentiments are bullish..
HMM WELL MARKET IS NEVER PREDICTABLE BUT I THINK TEMPORARY BULLISH :D
 
Khurram Mustafa:
HMM WELL MARKET IS NEVER PREDICTABLE BUT I THINK TEMPORARY BULLISH :D
let wait and see probably the Week ending
 
Francis Dogbe:
let wait and see probably the Week ending
yeah sure :)
New comment