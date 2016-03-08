What About AUD Pairs In Month Of March 2016?
AUDCHF:
The Upside Prevails as long as 0.72000 is support. If Downside breakout of 0.72 would call for 0.701 and 0.69.
The RSI is trading above 70. This could mean that either the pair is in a lasting Uptrend or just Overbought and that therefore a correction could shape.
The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive.
The pair is above its 20 and 50 MAs
TREND (D1) = BULLISH
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 0.72
|R1 = 0.772
|S2 = 0.701
|R2 = 0.783
|S3 = 0.69
|R3 = 0.794
AUDJPY:
Capped by a negative Trend Line.
Shot Positions below 86.35 with targets 79 and 75.5 in extension
Above 86.35 look for further upside with the targets of 89 and 90.7
The RSI (Period 14) lacks Upward momentum
TREND (D1) = BULLISH (BUT STILL DOWN FROM YESTERDAY HIGH 84.875)
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 79
|R1 = 86.35
|S2 = --
|R2 = 89
|S3 = --
|R3 = 90,7
AUDUSD:
This Pair is in Rebound Position
Long Position above 0.71 will targets 0.753 and 0.7805
Below 0.71 look for further downside with the targets of 0.682 and 0.665
The RSI (Period 14) is above 70 and call for Rebound.
TREND (D1) = BULLISH (BREACHED YESTERDAY HIGH 0.74424 and NEAR BY R1 0.753)
|SUPPORT
|RESISTANCE
|S1 = 0.71
|R1 = 0.753
|S2 = 0.682
|R2 = 0.7805
|S3 = --
|R3 = 0.808
Sentiments are bullish..
HMM WELL MARKET IS NEVER PREDICTABLE BUT I THINK TEMPORARY BULLISH :D
let wait and see probably the Week ending
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