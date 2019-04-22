Discussion of article "Fuzzy logic to create manual trading strategies" - page 2

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Hello, I have same errors too. Every one can help???



I have same errore too. Every body can Help???

 
Ah jeez. You had me up until you pulled out the editor lol. I have a lot to learn here. 
 
javad atashparvar:



I have same errore too. Every body can Help???

Hello! I have the same error. Can anyone advise how to solve this problem?

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