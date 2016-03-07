error 4109, whats the problem ?
You are mixing mql4 and mql5 errors definition, here is the mql4 ones :
|
4109
|
ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED
Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties
|
131
|
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
Invalid trade volume
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Alain Verleyen:thank you.
You are mixing mql4 and mql5 errors definition, here is the mql4 ones :
|
4109
|
ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED
Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties
|
131
|
ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
Invalid trade volume
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hi. i run my ea successfully on several broker platform (mt4 , 4 or 5 digit ) , but when i run it on windsor platform i have this error.
for windsor the symbol is named as " EURUSD@" as below picture , and the error code is:
and the error code refer to :
==================================
and if change to allow only short or only long allowable for sending order . the error 131 will appear ,
can you please help ?