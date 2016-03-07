error 4109, whats the problem ?

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hi. i run my ea successfully on several broker platform (mt4 , 4 or 5 digit ) , but when i run it on windsor platform i have this error.

for windsor the symbol is named as " EURUSD@" as below picture , and the error code is:

      

and the error code refer to :

==================================

and if change to allow only short or only long allowable for sending order . the error 131 will appear ,


can you please help ?
 

You are mixing mql4 and mql5 errors definition,  here is the mql4 ones :

4109

ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED

Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties


131

ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME

Invalid trade volume

Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
 
Alain Verleyen:

You are mixing mql4 and mql5 errors definition,  here is the mql4 ones :

4109

ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED

Trade is not allowed. Enable checkbox "Allow live trading" in the Expert Advisor properties


131

ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME

Invalid trade volume

thank you.
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