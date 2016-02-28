Wrong values exporting MT4 data to EXCEL via DDE
I had the same problem what i did was simple calculations (multiply, divide...) in other cells to get the correct values. Also you might need use the formula "substitute" changing dots for commas because excel would read dots as part of text. I hope this information helps you.
I will give you an example based on the picture in the cell "C4" you have the GBPUSD Bid price multiplied by 100000 (it should be 1.38694) so in other cell for example B14 write the next formula =C4/100000
If you would like to make calculations with values that have dots instead of commas you would have to do the next formula =SUBSTITUTE(C3;".";",";1) the previous formula was based on USDCHF bid price.
Please do not hesitate asking anything else if you still have doubts i will attach pictures.
Very good, it works! I understand, thanks you very much!
Very good, it works! I understand, thanks you very much!
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i'm having a problem with format of price... please, help me...