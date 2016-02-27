Is anyone fix this problem in my indicator?
i think this problem is caused by chart redraw. But when i write these code :
bool IsChartRedraw()
{
if(MathAbs(curbars-Bars)>1){
curbars=Bars;
return(true);
}
else return(false);
}
it only check right when chart is start appear, when i scroll to an end of chart, it didn't work. Please,help me !
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I created an graphic indicator that show prices and my local time when i move mouse cursor. But sometimes when i change time frame, when chart appear "Waiting for Update" and then my indcator does not work when i move mouse like this :