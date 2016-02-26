how to "right click refresh" on mt4 codes.
Change your broker it's absolutely not normal situation if a broker changes history prices.
yeah. i agree that it is not normal but i like someting on my code to prevent this from happening again in teh future. maybe a "right-click - refresh" codes to clear things up.
Jonatslim:
yeah. i agree that it is not normal but i like someting on my code to prevent this from happening again in teh future. maybe a "right-click - refresh" codes to clear things up.
Exactly, change your broker
The question has been asked a looot of times. You need to use WINAPI call.
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i took a screenshot just before the EA took the trade and all the candles were present.
after a few hours, the same candles disappeared! it caused a gap on my chart for about 14 hours.
after reporting this issue to the broker, they said that i should "right click refresh" my charts and the candles will appear. (some technical talk about there were "no quote"). all the candles are now present on the chart.
now, i want to get this on a code. how to "right click refresh" on mt4 codes? i tried WindowRefersh() , RefreshRAte() and ChartRedraw() all didn't work.
Appreciate your help on this one.