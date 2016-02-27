EA not get MACD value from previous Timeframe.
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Dear Guys, I have Indicator that give multi-timeframe MACD signal. I wrote same code into EA but MACD value show 0 in previous timeframe. I attach both indicator and EA on M15 chart. Indicator give MACD value of M1 perfectly but EA not give MACD value of M1. it happens only in backtester.
Indicator code :
EA code :
In tester journal show :
Please help