EA not get MACD value from previous Timeframe.

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[Deleted]  

Dear Guys, I have Indicator that give multi-timeframe MACD signal. I wrote same code into EA but MACD value show 0 in previous timeframe. I attach both indicator and EA on M15 chart.  Indicator give MACD value of M1 perfectly but EA not give MACD value of M1. it happens only in backtester.

Indicator code :

   
   double l_imacd_552 = iMACD(symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, MACD_PRICE_TYPE, MODE_MAIN, 0);
   double l_imacd_560 = iMACD(symbol, TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, MACD_PRICE_TYPE, MODE_SIGNAL, 0);
   
   Alert(l_imacd_552+"   "+l_imacd_560);


EA code :

   double l_imacd_552 = iMACD(Symbol(), TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, MACD_PRICE_TYPE, MODE_MAIN, 0);
   double l_imacd_560 = iMACD(Symbol(), TF1, MACD_Fast, MACD_Slow, MACD_Signal, MACD_PRICE_TYPE, MODE_SIGNAL, 0);
   
   if(TF1==1) {Alert("Signal from EA  "+l_imacd_552+"   "+l_imacd_560);}


In tester journal show :



Please help

[Deleted]  
any guys help me?
[Deleted]  
It is MT4 Bugs?
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