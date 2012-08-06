A new user of meta trader 5 help me !!!!
hi,
if i use the trial version of meta trader5 and i want to access to eurolist actions ,what is the broker that i can use ???
Hi adila
You have to ask every single broker that registered with exchange in Europe. Start with this http://www.euronext.com/landing/indexMarket-18812-EN.html and this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_European_stock_exchanges
- www.euronext.com
Hi adila
thank you for answered
but, can i use metatrader for trading of actions ??
cze i tray to use the trail version but i didn't find how!!!
:)
Hi adila,
Every brokers may provide different trading platform and also may provide different access to market. If the broker that provide access to eurolist/euronext market also provide MetaTrader as their trading platform then you can trade eurolist/euronext using MetaTrader from that broker. So its largerly depend on broker, if they provide it the you can use it.
Where did you download the trial MetaTrader anyway ?
yes i did but it's show me only forex list
Hi adila,
Open Market Watch by pressing Ctrl + M > right click on it and click "Show All" > if you find eurolist/euronext, then you can trade them.
What broker did you download the MetaTrader trial from ?
i didn't , why it's required ?
i have download from the site,so i must download broker i can't use without it??
Hi adila,
Open Market Watch by pressing Ctrl + M > right click on it and click "Show All" > if you find eurolist/euronext, then you can trade them.
Hi adila,
Please use Google Translate (<<-- click that) so we have better communication. Could you mention the name of the website where you downloaded the MetaTrader ?
- translate.google.com
I meant that I downloaded from the official site
and when I downloaded it I was not asked to download a broker
so do I must download a broke??
Hi adila,
First you have to find the broker that provide both MetaTrader and eurolist/euronext and then when you find it, you can download MetaTrader from that broker website.
hi,
if i use the trial version of meta trader5 and i want to access to eurolist actions ,what is the broker that i can use ???