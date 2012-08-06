A new user of meta trader 5 help me !!!!

hi,

if i use the trial version  of meta trader5 and i want to access to eurolist actions ,what is the  broker that i can use ???

 
Hi adila

You have to ask every single broker that registered with exchange in Europe. Start with this http://www.euronext.com/landing/indexMarket-18812-EN.html and this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_European_stock_exchanges

 

thank you for answered

but, can i use metatrader for trading of actions   ??

cze i tray to use the trail version but i didn't find how!!!

:) 

 
Hi adila,

Every brokers may provide different trading platform and also may provide different access to market. If the broker that provide access to eurolist/euronext market also provide MetaTrader as their trading platform then you can trade eurolist/euronext using MetaTrader from that broker. So its largerly depend on broker, if they provide it the you can use it.

Where did you download the trial MetaTrader anyway ? 

 

 
yes i did but it's show me only forex list
 
Hi adila,

Open Market Watch by pressing Ctrl + M > right click on it and click "Show All" > if you find eurolist/euronext, then you can trade them.

What broker did you download the MetaTrader trial from ?

 

 
 i didn't , why it's required ?

i have download from the site,so i must download broker i can't use without it??


 
Hi adila,

Please use Google Translate (<<-- click that) so we have better communication. Could you mention the name of the website where you downloaded the MetaTrader ? 

 

I meant that I downloaded from the official site

and when I downloaded it I was not asked to download a broker

so do I must download a broke??

 
Hi adila,

First you have to find the broker that provide both MetaTrader and eurolist/euronext and then when you find it, you can download MetaTrader from that broker website.


 
thanks for all
