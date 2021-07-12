Class A reference Class B and the other way round

Hello,

I don't know how to make a forward reference between two classes (contained in two different files):

[file A.mqh]

#include "B.mqh"

class A
{
    B* myclassB;
};

[file B.mqh]

#include "A.mqh"

class B
{
    A* myclassA;
};

Clearly this won't compile as the declaration "myclassA" is defined as having no type. Even explicitly including file A.mqh has no efect. Putting both classes in one file is ovbiously the same.

How can i make possible this kind of recursion in MQL5?

Thank you guys.

class B;

class A
  {
   B *m_b;
  };

class B
  {
   A *m_a;
  };

 
Hi TripleHeinz

Include : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/include says "The preprocessor replaces the line #include <file_name> with the content of the (include) file ... ".

 

 

Just add the line `class {ClassName};` above the #include  line to make it compile:

[file A.mqh] 

class B;
#include "B.mqh"

class A
{
    B* myclassB;
};


[file B.mqh] 

class A;
#include "A.mqh"

class B
{
    A* myclassA;
};

So lonG

Daniel


