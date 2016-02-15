MetaTrader 5 on DGCX: Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook single stock futures are now available for trading

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The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has launched a new financial product — single stock futures. The exchange currently offers 15 equity futures, and intends to increase the number to one hundred by the end of the year.

Now, you can trade the single stock futures of five US and ten Indian blue chip companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Tata Motors, and State Bank of India, using MetaTrader 5. For DGCX traders, this is a great opportunity to further expand their portfolio and reduce costs.

MetaTrader 5 on DGCX


"We are delighted that the partnership between DGCX and MetaQuotes Software is getting stronger and we look forward to expanding our shared community" — says Gaurang Desai, Chief Executive Officer of the DGCX. "Trading SSF contracts via the MetaTrader 5 platform will attract a lot of investors from the Middle East and North Africa, as it is primarily aimed to bring global products for the regional customers and provide unmatched cost efficiencies".

"We are pleased that MetaTrader 5 provides a ready-made solution for trading DGCX innovative products" — adds Manoj Choudhary, Head of MetaQuotes Software UAE office. "Brokers can expand their services and offer their customers new opportunities".

Single Stock Futures (SSF)
Single Stock Futures (SSF)
  • www.dgcx.ae
The initial margin is payable upfront by Clearing Members. Initial margins can be paid by members in the form of Cash, Letter of Guarantee and Term Deposits. Minimum Initial Margins Special Margin: The Exchange, in case of additional volatility, may decide to impose special margin as deemed fit from time to time. The...
 
Great news :D
 
sell, sell everything. Stocks are going down.
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