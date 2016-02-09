THE BEST TRADING STRATEGY IS S-W
Strength and weakness has proved to be the best so far if you can utilize it. Find the the currency with STRONG status and pair with the WEAK status. At exactly 9GMT everyday just check http://www.livecharts.co.uk/currency-strength.php Then buy or sell. For example if EUR is strong and USD is weak, then Buy EURUSD. Because Eur is the base currency, therefore you need to buy. But if EUR is weak and USD is strong, then sell EURUSD. Put Take Profit: 60pips Stop Loss: 30pips. Which is 2:1 Use good money management. Best of luck.
Currency Strength Meter
- www.livecharts.co.uk
Our currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Please see notes below for further details. How Does The Currency...
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