There is korean language pack in mt4 but not in mt5.

 

Korean traders feels inconvenience. Please add it. Thank You.

 
Hi there tttkkk123, ... whatever...

You may interested in this job to translate into Korean language https://www.mql5.com/en/job/1031 .Search "language" in job and you'll find some applicant get the job for other language, I think MetaQuotes is very careful in picking one.

So what are you waiting for tttkkk123 ?, you do speak Korean and can say more than just tttkkk123, right ?!? 

MQL5 jobs: Translate the user interface of MetaTrader 5 (Client Terminal and MetaEditor) into Korean language.
Hi tttkkk123,

My apology for whatever.

Would you please tell your fellow Korean, if they don't understand English. they can use Google Translate (click here) or Microsoft translate (click here) to translate MQL5 online documentation (click here) and MetaTrader 5 online help file (click here) .

 

Google Translate
  • translate.google.com
Google's free online language translation service instantly translates text and web pages. This translator supports: English, Afrikaans, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Khmer, Korean, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Nepali, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese, Welsh, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu
 

