Are there any BO EA strategy testers

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Hi

I was just wondering if there was any way of automated testing of BO EA system similar to built in strategy tester in MT4?

Thanks in advance

 
Yes, use virtual orders
 
Is that a product?
 
sergiodv:
Is that a product?

No, need code it for each EA, it will write result to file like picture below.


 

How can I do that?

Do I have to get a coder to do this everytime or is there I can modfiy each tome for ea changes and modification?

I'm talking about running it through hsitorical data to see what the result might be instead if running it live for a week.

 
Yes, it run like Forex EA through hsitorical data but it write result to file
 

Can you show me or make something for me, so I can link in different EA's I have to run different scenarios and maybe different pairds?

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