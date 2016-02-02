Are there any BO EA strategy testers
Yes, use virtual orders
How can I do that?
Do I have to get a coder to do this everytime or is there I can modfiy each tome for ea changes and modification?
I'm talking about running it through hsitorical data to see what the result might be instead if running it live for a week.
Can you show me or make something for me, so I can link in different EA's I have to run different scenarios and maybe different pairds?
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Hi
I was just wondering if there was any way of automated testing of BO EA system similar to built in strategy tester in MT4?
Thanks in advance