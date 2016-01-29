Get highest value from oscillator
What have you tried ?
LANGAT NAFTALI:Look for extremus on macd, same logic as zig zig but only tops. Try writing some codes using resources here at MQL. If you get stuck, share code, help will come
Am wondering how to get the highest value (Amplitude) of any oscillator like MACD for:
- the unformed next 10 bars or from
- the inter-fall it crosses line zero and goes down or line zero up until the opposite is true.
Alain Verleyen:
What have you tried ?
What have you tried ?
/*****************************Trial one*****************************************************************************************************************/ double f4=iCustom(NULL,0,"Examples/my indicator",DogerBlue,4,0);//This is not Macd similar. Range can even go higher than 10 from picture below double m=(f4<=opt && f4b>-0.00);//Crossing 0.0 line up double n=(f4>=-opt && f4b<0.00);//crossing down limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0) limit++; for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(f4>opt||f4<-opt) { for(int j=rates_total-1;j>=0;j--) { double j=ArrayMaximum(DexBuffer8[i],WHOLE_ARRAY,j); DexBuffer8[i]=j; } } }
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Am wondering how to get the highest value (Amplitude) of any oscillator like MACD for: