Price Histogram (My Personal Research)

New comment
 

Testing Beta 002 of the Price Histogram Indicator

todo list 

-binary search sucessfully acelerated the calculations

-study for lines or bars in progress

-diffusion methods for price ranges

-option between bars or lines

-probability levels

-etc...

 

AdvPH 0.002 

 

Older version different layout snapshot

-had a wrong adjustment in bsearch

-first proof of concept analysis

AdvPH 0.001 

 

Bug fixed!!!

TimeScale Correction to allow huge histograms that span the weekend gap (using the smallest M1 period)

RedLine (bugged)

 

todo list

-sub-fibonacci price ranges weighting (mission impossible probably...)

-linear OpenClose LowHigh Volume weighting combinations (less difficult...) 

-Some rounding errors adjusts

-Time-Spaced or Equal Volume Spaced Multilines Histogram (probablly difficult...)

-Percent Probability Vertical Markers (probably difficult...)  

-Analysing Other histogram indicator sources to check what are the ideal proportions for weighting


Weekend Gap Corrected



New comment