Real EveryTick BackTest on Metatrader 5

New comment
 

Hello,

I have recently started transitioning from MT4 to MT5 because of some extra possibilities offered by the MT5 environment.

However one point seem critical to be: the ability to use real historical tick data in backtests.

On Metatrader 4, some external apps like Tickstory or Birt's CSV2FST Script would allow us to use real historical tick data from Dukascopy.

On Metatrader 5 this doens't seem to be possible, and we can only trust this simulated Every Tick backtest.

Anyone has found a solution on how to import real historical Tick data into Metatrader 5?

I would love to contribute on a project that aims to do so.

Regards,

 
Metaquotes is working on that.
 
Looks like they work on it in Greece
[Deleted]  
martingrexa: Looks like they work on it in Greece
No, it is a little further east/south-east! Headquarters are in Cyprus (Limassol).
New comment