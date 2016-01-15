help to use "Indicators: Linear Regression Channel " as a sub program function for mt4 in mql4
Mehrdad Shiri:
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hi, i want to used "Indicators: Linear Regression Channel " as a sub program function for mt4 in mql4, can you please help.
i used code as below:
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Arrays have a null size. Needs set size as
double LR_line[50] = {0}; double Sup_line[50] = {0}; double Res_line[50] = {0};
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Arrays have a null size. Needs set size as
thank you to reply. but stil does not work.
Mehrdad Shiri:
thank you to reply. but stil does not work.
/* chart can't have two or more objects with same name these are two decisions for resolve this problem 1. Create LRC in OnInit and set coordinats Time[49],LR_line[49],Time[1],LR_line[1] by call ObjectSetDouble() here 2. Delete LRC before it create */ ObjectDelete(0, "LRC"); // method 2 if(!ObjectCreate(0,"LRC",OBJ_TREND,0,Time[49],LR_line[49],Time[1],LR_line[1])) { Print(" can not draw LRC: ", GetLastError());}; return; } // also delete line in OnDeinit void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectDelete(0, "LRC"); // method 2 }
Alexey Volchanskiy:
See my screenshot with LRC. I don't see any problems/
And full code
extern bool UseClose = true; datetime ch_time; double ch_price; //---------------------- void OnTick(void) { LinearRegressionChannel(UseClose,50,ch_time,ch_price); Print(" can not draw LRC: ", GetLastError()); } // END OF MAIN //============================================== void LinearRegressionChannel(bool Use_Close,int barsToCount,datetime q, double w ) { Use_Close = true; barsToCount=50; double LR_line[50] = {0}; double Sup_line[50] = {0}; double Res_line[50] = {0}; // variables double a,b,c, sumy=0.0, sumx=0.0, sumxy=0.0, sumx2=0.0, h=0.0,l=0.0; int x; // calculate linear regression for(int i=0; i<barsToCount; i++) { sumy+=Close[i]; sumxy+=Close[i]*i; sumx+=i; sumx2+=i*i; } c=sumx2*barsToCount-sumx*sumx; if(c==0.0) { Alert("Error in linear regression!"); return; } // Line equation b=(sumxy*barsToCount-sumx*sumy)/c; a=(sumy-sumx*b)/barsToCount; // Linear regression line in buffer for(x=0;x<barsToCount;x++) LR_line[x]=a+b*x; // Use PRICE_CLOSE for support-resistance if (Use_Close) for(x=0;x<barsToCount;x++) { if(Close[x]-LR_line[x] > h) h = Close[x]-LR_line[x]; if(LR_line[x] - Close[x]> l) l = LR_line[x] - Close[x]; } // Use HIGH - LOW else for(x=0;x<barsToCount;x++) { if(High[x]-LR_line[x] > h) h = High[x]-LR_line[x]; if(LR_line[x] - Low[x]> l) l = LR_line[x] - Low[x]; } // Drawing support - resistance lines if (h>l) { for(x=0;x<barsToCount;x++) { Sup_line[x]=a-h+b*x; Res_line[x]=a+h+b*x; } } else { for(x=0;x<barsToCount;x++) { Sup_line[x]=a-l+b*x; Res_line[x]=a+l+b*x; } } /* LR_line[x] = 0.0; Sup_line[x] = 0.0; Res_line[x] = 0.0; */ q=Time[49]; w=LR_line[49]; /* chart can't have two or more objects with same name these are two decisions for resolve this problem 1. Create LRC in OnInit and set coordinats Time[49],LR_line[49],Time[1],LR_line[1] by call ObjectSetDouble() here 2. Delete LRC before it create */ ObjectDelete(0, "LRC"); // method 2 if(!ObjectCreate(0,"LRC",OBJ_TREND,0,Time[49],LR_line[49],Time[1],LR_line[1])) { Print(" can not draw LRC: ", GetLastError());}; return; } // also delete line in OnDeinit void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectDelete(0, "LRC"); // method 2 } int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Alexey Volchanskiy:stil same problem.
And full code
Mehrdad Shiri:Hm-m-m-m... Use attached EA pls and write about results here. Do u really have quotes in MT4? What is a build of u terminal? I have last build 950 and 5-digits quotes account.
stil same problem.
stil same problem.
Files:
Mehrdad Shiri:Where is bars or candles in chart?
i add all of that line for modification but,i still have zero value;
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hi, i want to used "Indicators: Linear Regression Channel " as a sub program function for mt4 in mql4, can you please help.
i used code as below:
?